ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

