Ade LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $23.59 during trading on Friday. 6,365,617 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

