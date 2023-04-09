Ade LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $8,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.98. 4,114,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.15. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

