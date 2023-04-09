Ade LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ade LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,405. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.