Ade LLC Takes Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

