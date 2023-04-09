Adshares Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $37.56 million and $543,299.50 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004758 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,411 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adshares_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

