Adshares Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $37.56 million and $543,299.50 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009649 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003889 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001515 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,411 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adshares_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
