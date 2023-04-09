Advisory Resource Group Buys 1,230 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.34% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

