Advisory Resource Group Buys 1,935 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.