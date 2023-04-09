Advisory Resource Group Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.