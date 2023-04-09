Advisory Resource Group Has $534,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.