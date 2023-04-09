Advisory Resource Group Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Infosys were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,966,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.25 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.