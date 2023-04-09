Advisory Resource Group Invests $560,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 902.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

