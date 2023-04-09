aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.31

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $187.05 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

