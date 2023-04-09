Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

