Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.77.

ACI opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

