Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.54 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $39.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00062233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,749,578 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,827,763 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.