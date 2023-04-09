Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

