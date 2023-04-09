Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5,221.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,527 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

