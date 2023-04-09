Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Raised to “Outperform” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.74.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $4,044,013. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.