AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,088,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,088,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,628,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,217,725 shares of company stock worth $163,007,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

