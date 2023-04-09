American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $16.25 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.89.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 279,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 65,869.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
