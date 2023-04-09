American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $16.25 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 279,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 65,869.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

