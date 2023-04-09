American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

