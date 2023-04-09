Amgen Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Amgen has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $3,327.89 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78138906 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $681.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

