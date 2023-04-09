Analysts Set Expectations for UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CVE UGE opened at C$1.19 on Friday. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

