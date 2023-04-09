Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$104.57

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 4.6 %

TSE:NTR opened at C$91.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$91.08 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$103.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.86.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.5500603 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.