Analyzing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Better Therapeutics N/A -306.84% -123.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DocGo and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DocGo presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 637.70%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than DocGo.

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.88 $34.58 million $0.32 25.22 Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,909.70 -$39.76 million ($1.68) -0.73

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocGo beats Better Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

