Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,101 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 863,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.