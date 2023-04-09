Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $141.57. 945,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

