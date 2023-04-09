Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. 3,808,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,905. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

