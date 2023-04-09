Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

