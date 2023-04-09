Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.
Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance
NYSE:ABC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.
AmerisourceBergen Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.
