Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,833. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

