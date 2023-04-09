Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UFPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. 48,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a market cap of $957.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $131.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.81%.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

