Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

