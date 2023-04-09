API3 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, API3 has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $96.37 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00005546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

