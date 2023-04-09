Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.