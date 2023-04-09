Ardor (ARDR) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.83 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00061852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

