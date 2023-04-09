Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.55 million and $4.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003979 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,186,360 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

