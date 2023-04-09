AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 217.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 629,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.