AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 29,722,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,726,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

