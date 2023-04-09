AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629,680 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in AT&T by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 42,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

