AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,722,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,708. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.