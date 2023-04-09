Bank of America Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

