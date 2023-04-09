Bank of America Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $262.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 63.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

