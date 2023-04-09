Bank of America Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $42.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

