Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 19,930 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 1,777,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,800. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

