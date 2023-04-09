Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 8,874 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of PagerDuty worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PagerDuty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,519 shares of company stock worth $16,822,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 931,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

