Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,965 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of InterDigital worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in InterDigital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 147,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,220. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

