Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.91.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $216.77. 263,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,770. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

