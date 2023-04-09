Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 180,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,870 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

