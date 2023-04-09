Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.80. 170,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $440.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

